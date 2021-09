By Jeff Zimmerman

WBA super flyweight champ Joshua “The Professor” Franco discussed his trilogy fight with Andrew Moloney, what it’s like training under the guidance of one of boxing’s best trainers in Robert Garcia and the possibility of a dream fight next against the trilogy winner of Chocolatito and Estrada in his hometown of San Antonio plus the rise of younger brother Bam Rodriguez and more in this exclusive Fightnews.com® interview.

