ESPN+ Weights from England Karim Guerfi 117.5 vs. Lee McGregor 118

(European bantamweight title) Maxi Hughes 134 vs. Paul Hyland Jr 134.5

Jamie Robinson 141.75 vs. Billy Allington 141.25

Eryk Apresyan 152.75 vs. Nathan Bendon 153

Sean Duffy 134 vs. Paul Holt 134

Shabaz Masoud 122.25 vs. Louis Norman 122 Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, England

Promoter: MTK Global

