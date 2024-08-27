August 27, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ adds Luna-Quintana

Mexican welterweight Julio Luna faces countryman Oliver Quintana in the 10-round main event this Saturday, August 31, at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. Luna-Quintana and additional undercard action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Luna (22-1-2, 12 KOs) overcame two early-career draws with a 10-fight winning streak, setting the stage for his U.S. debut against eventual interim title challenger Giovani Santillan in August 2022. The 26-year-old lost in a spirited effort but rebounded swiftly with a trio of victories, including a points triumph over Mexican knockout artist Omar Aguilar. Quintana (21-2, 16 KOs) enters this contest following three wins via the fast route.

Top Boxing News

