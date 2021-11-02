November 2, 2021
Donaire-Gaballo Ticket Alert

WBC bantamweight world champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire will defend his title against undefeated WBC interim champion and fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo headlining action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, December 11 from Dignity Health Tennis Stadium in Carson, Calif.

Tickets for the live event go on sale today, Tuesday, November 2 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

A Tribute to Women's Boxing

