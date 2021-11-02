WBC bantamweight world champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire will defend his title against undefeated WBC interim champion and fellow Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo headlining action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, December 11 from Dignity Health Tennis Stadium in Carson, Calif.
Tickets for the live event go on sale today, Tuesday, November 2 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.
Monster is the real champion in this weight class, so who gives a flying fuck about this fight. Seriously. I am not interested.
Give me Monster vs John Riel Casimero, and we have a fight that whets FJB’s appetite. We need to see this match.
Speaketh … F.J.B.
Fredrick J. Brandon III.