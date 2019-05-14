Heavyweight Dominic Breazeale is confident he can take down WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in their Showtime-televised world title clash from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I don’t see any fundamental skills [in Wilder],” proclaims Breazeale. “I don’t see any successes on his part. He’s been champion for about four years. He hasn’t grown. He hasn’t changed. Yes, he’s got a big right-hand but don’t we all in the heavyweight division? We all have knockout power.

“So I think I’m walking into a fight where I’m the more skilled, more athletic and bigger, stronger guy.”

Breazeale is also aiming to win by KO.

“I’m always looking for a huge knockout, something to impress the fans and impress the boxing community.

“At the same time, I’m never looking for it. I’m never trying to surge and try too hard to get the knockout. I always let it come. But this one, it’s going to be a lot better success. It’s going to be a lot better sleeping May 18 the night after I win the title, if I get a knockout.

“Don’t get me wrong. A win’s a win but at the same time I want to impress the world. I want to impress the boxing community with a big knockout. When I say big knockout one where my right hand, my left hand is going to make contact and he goes out. Doesn’t get back up.”