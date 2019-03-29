Belgian Joel Tambwe Djeko, 15-2-1, will face unbeaten Ricardo Snijders, 17-0-0, from The Netherlands in the first defence of his IBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. Djeko was scheduled to face Britain Matty Askin but the latter pulled out for some reasons. Djeko accepted the challenge of the unbeaten Snijders as he wants to prove he is the best Belgian cruiserweight. Bilal Laggoune had to cancel his last fight due to illness and Ryad Merhy is fighting the same night on another show.

Djeko was last seen in New York, USA and defeated Simone Federici over 10 rounds while Ricardo Snijders was last in the ring mid-March knocking out Denis Sterl-Guedes.

A full quality undercard with Anass Messaoudi, Junior Minsiensi Wabaga, Montasar Mechri, Christian Montano, Joseph George, Mohamed El Marcouchi, Sohaib El Sialiti will complete this loaded card in the famous Forest National hall of Brussels and will probably be, according to the promoter, soon be sold out.

The show is promoted by Yassine Maatala in cooperation with Eleven Sports.