Dib aiming to dethrone Farmer for IBF title

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib is confident he will defeat American Tevin Farmer in Sydney for the vacant IBF super featherweight crown in July with Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech in his corner. “Tevin Farmer’s a very elusive kind of guy. He’s a great mover, and he’s got quick hands, so it’s going to be a challenge,” Dib told Sporting News. “It’s a difficult match-up, but it’s one I’m definitely going to rise to the occasion for and do the best that I can and hopefully pull out a great victory.”

“I need Jeff because he’s a great motivator. He definitely pushes you very hard and I honestly feel I’m going to put in a great performance in late July…this is going to be a special moment for me and for Jeff – Jeff Fenech’s a three-time world champion and this is my opportunity to be a three-time world champion as well.”