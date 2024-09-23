The undercard is set for the November 8 clash between 2020 Olympic silver medalist and world-ranked contender Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) and Gustavo Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Davis-Lemos will be a ten-rounder.
The co-feature sees WBO welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) make his first title defense against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs).
Undercard action includes Keyshawn’s older brother, junior welterweight contender Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), returning in an eight-rounder against Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs), while his younger brother, Keon Davis, makes his professional debut in a four-round welterweight bout.
Lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) looks to shine in an eight-rounder against Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs), and middleweight contender Troy “The Transformer” Isley (13-0, 5 KOs), Keyshawn’s Olympic teammate and a native of Alexandria, Virginia, hopes to thrill the home region fans in a 10-rounder versus Tyler “Hercules” Howard (20-1, 11 KOs).
Keyshawn’s brothers and friends are in the card, so what about the neighbour?
This is a stern test for Keyshawn plus the card looks decent.
Lets see if he has what it takes against lemos. Remember, he is fighting at home with his brothers on this card. Fighting in front of home fans brings a lot of pressure and chaos. Maybe an upset is brewing. Wouldn’t mind seeing that happen. Better hope he ain’t puffing on the magic dragon.