The undercard is set for the November 8 clash between 2020 Olympic silver medalist and world-ranked contender Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) and Gustavo Lemos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Davis-Lemos will be a ten-rounder.

The co-feature sees WBO welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) make his first title defense against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs).

Undercard action includes Keyshawn’s older brother, junior welterweight contender Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), returning in an eight-rounder against Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs), while his younger brother, Keon Davis, makes his professional debut in a four-round welterweight bout.

Lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) looks to shine in an eight-rounder against Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs), and middleweight contender Troy “The Transformer” Isley (13-0, 5 KOs), Keyshawn’s Olympic teammate and a native of Alexandria, Virginia, hopes to thrill the home region fans in a 10-rounder versus Tyler “Hercules” Howard (20-1, 11 KOs).