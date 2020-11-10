Golden Boy Promotions has announced that the much anticipated December 5 lightweight showdown between Ryan “Kingry” Garcia and Luke Campbell has been postponed after Campbell tested positive test for COVID-19. The new date will be announced shortly.

Campbell’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed it on social media. “Unfortunately Luke Campbell tested positive for Covid 19. He has completed isolation and resumes training shortly but will not be fit for December 5. We are working on a new date with Golden Boy DAZN and only anticipate a very short delay to this great fight.”

Campbell tweeted, “Disappointed that my fight is being delayed but these are sadly the times we live in. I’m feeling well and look forward to confirming a new fight date very soon. Stay safe all.”

Kingry tweeted. “2020 really not giving up till the end.”