Cordina destruye al campeón de la FIB Ogawa en Gales El invicto superpluma Joe "The Welsh Wizard" Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) noqueó y destronó espectacularmente al campeón mundial de la FIB Kenichi Ogawa (26-2-1, 18 KOs) en la segunda ronda el sábado por la noche en Motorpoint Arena en Cardiff. Gales. Cordina niveló a Ogawa con una gran mano derecha para ganarlo con un golpe masivo. El tiempo era 1:15. Todo listo para Showbox el próximo viernes en NY

