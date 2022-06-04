El invicto superpluma Joe “The Welsh Wizard” Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) noqueó y destronó espectacularmente al campeón mundial de la FIB Kenichi Ogawa (26-2-1, 18 KOs) en la segunda ronda el sábado por la noche en Motorpoint Arena en Cardiff. Gales. Cordina niveló a Ogawa con una gran mano derecha para ganarlo con un golpe masivo. El tiempo era 1:15.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
