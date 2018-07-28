With a wide unanimous decision, Puerto Rican Jeyvier Cintrón was crowned WBO Youth World champion in only his seventh fight, while his countryman Luis “Popeye” Lebrón successfully defended his belt with a TKO victory in fights held on Friday night at Hotel El Prado in Barranquilla, Colombia, in a presentation of Pro Box del Caribe in association with PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and Spartan Boxing.

Using all his boxing skills, the two-time Olympian Cintron (7-0, 4 kos) scored his fifth win of 2018 by beating Gregory Vera (12-2, 6 kos) with scores of 80-71, 80-71 and 79-72. The Puerto Rican sent Vera to the canvas in the eighth round.

Meanwhile, Popeye Lebrón (12-0-1, 6 kos) made his first defense of the WBO Latino title at 126 pounds by defeating Venezuelan Milner Marcano (14-5, 10 kos) by TKO at 1:40 of the third round. The WBO #12 ranked won his third bout this year.

The other Puerto Rican in action, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (10-1, 4 kos) returned to the winning route by beating Venezuelan Yenrry Bermúdez (7-26-2, 1 kos) by unanimous decision. The judges scored 80-71, 79-72 and 78-73.