An exciting evening of professional boxing action is set to take place on Saturday, August 15th at Ocean Center Daytona in Daytona Beach, FL.

Christy Martin Promotions presents the first installment of the Payne Boxing Series. Several different bouts, in several different weight classes set to be showcased including two title fights as Fransico Torres (14-3) takes on Cleotis Pendarvis (21-5-2) for the WBA Fedalatin super welterweight title in the co-main event. In the highly anticipated main event, Argentina’s Alberto Palmetta (13-1) takes on New Yorker Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-3) in a ten rounder at 145 lbs. for the WBA International welterweight title.

“These are some great, exciting matches,” Christy Martin said. “Tre’Sean Wiggins is on a mission to stop Palmetta, who is determined to leave with the title, and I expect a good scrap from Pendarvis and Torres.”

Fighters from thirteen different countries scheduled to participate including Christian Thun(4-0), Frency Fortunato Saya(9-0), Nicolay Shvab(4-0), Richard Rivera(17-0) and many more.

Beer, liquor, wine to be available for purchase. Also, a merchandise table with Christy Martin Collectables will be available.

Christy Martin Promotions will be social distancing, supplying masks for spectators, and checking temperatures.

The event will be broadcast/streamed internationally on TYC Sports Argentina.(Available on DISH).

The legendary Christy Martin will be in attendance.

Tickets will be limited as social distancing measures will be put in place. Doors open at 5PM, fights start at 6PM. Tickets will be $42, $62, and $102 (Seat at a table, max four spectators to a table). Tickets available now at Eventbrite.com.

Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt set to be the ring announcer.