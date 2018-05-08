Charlo, Trout heats up

Unbeaten WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo and former world champion Austin Trout went face-to-face Tuesday as they met with media in Los Angeles to discuss their June 9 showdown on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles. The card is headlined by a rematch between WBA featherweight world champions and Southern California rivals Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares.



Jermell Charlo: “Me and my brother talk the talk and we walk the walk. From this point on in our careers, we’re going full force and it’s going to be nothing but knockouts…I didn’t have to go through what Trout had to in his last big fight against Hurd. I’m the fresher younger fighter. I don’t take away anything from what he’s done in his career, but I have my own career and legacy and he’s standing in my way.”

Austin Trout: “On June 9 you can expect to see my hand raised. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be a great fight and I’m going to come out on top. That belt is going to look on me.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer: “The only way to make a card like this bigger than it already was with Santa Cruz vs. Mares 2, was to add a world title fight like this with two incredibly talented fighters.”