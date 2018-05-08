Boxing Buzz

Eddie Hearn and the Casino de Monte-Carlo have announced the third edition of Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza – a night of World Championship Boxing will take place at the prestigious Salle Médecin of the Casino de Monte-Carlo on November 24. Announcements on the line-up and the ticket details will be made in the summer.

The acclaimed World Boxing Super Series will return for a Season 2. Details will be announced tomorrow.

WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia reportedly may enter into a deal with UFC promoter Dana White, who is looking to stay involved with boxing after the Mayweather-McGregor cash bonanza last year.

Vasyl Lomachenko and Jorge Linares will hold a media workout tomorrow starting at 1PM outside Madison Square Garden, corner of 33rd Street and 8th Avenue in New York City. They collide for Linares’ WBA lightweight title on Saturday night.