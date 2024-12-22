WBO #2 Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) will face unbeaten WBO #1 Arnold Barboza Jr (31-0, 11 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBO super lightweight world title at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday February 15, live worldwide on DAZN.

Jack Catterall: “I’ve got a great fight in Barboza Jr. I’m glad he finally found his pen. I’m not overlooking him, but I’m ready to smash him to pieces to cement my spot for the WBO world title. I’m geared up for this one.”

Arnold Barboza Jr: “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to take my skills overseas and contribute to my team’s success. I’m truly excited to do what I do best and make it a meaningful win!”