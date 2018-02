“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” 2018 spring season continues on Friday with an exciting bout between David “Severo” Carmona and Jesus “Azul” Iribe for the vacant World Boxing Council Latin Bantamweight Title. On March 9, Telemundo returns to Mexico City for another all-Mexican bout, featuring Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra, who is ranked among the top ten in the world in his weight class, and Saúl “Baby” Juárez for the World Boxing Council Latin Light Flyweight Title.