In a world middleweight unification clash, WBC, WBA champion Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) added the belt of IBF champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) by taking a twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo outboxed Jacobs over the first seven rounds. Jacobs came on down the stretch. Scores were 115-113, 115-113, 116-112.