By Miguel Maravilla

Following their world title unification fight, WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (52-1-2, 34 KOs) and former champ Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) talked to the media at the post-fight press conference. Canelo stated that he now wants to unify all four titles. Jacobs said he thought he did enough to win and will now consider moving to super middleweight.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez: “I’m very happy. Jacobs is a great fighter. We knew it was going to be a difficult fight and I had the patience to come out with the victory. We knew the first few rounds were going to be difficult, it was a difficult fight but the important thing is that we won and added another title.

“Right now I will rest. My objective is to fight for another title, but the only other champion fights in June. You all know my fights are in September. That might be too close, so we’re going to think about it as a team and come up with a decision.

Daniel Jacobs

Daniel Jacobs: “I have to go back to see my performance. I know it was back and forth action. Early on it was hard to get the rhythm of Canelo and once I got the rhythm I started pushing him back and it became a really, really competitive fight.

“I tip my hat to the guy. I wasn’t surprised that he was able to take some good shots. I do think I was effective. His timing was good. For me, I just have to go back to the drawing board and see what I can do better. It’s questionable for me if I’m going to stay in the middleweight division because it is taking a toll on my body and it’s showing I might have outgrown the middleweight division and I might take my talents to super middleweight.”

“I thought I did enough to win…this will not be the end of me.”

Oscar de la Hoya: “What a beautiful weekend for Cinco De Mayo. Our champion won in what was a close and difficult fight. Now lets celebrate this Cinco de Mayo. It was a wonderful fight Jacobs as an amazing champion. I had Canelo winning by 2 or 3 points. Jacobs is a warrior. We are pleased.

“I mean who fights Golovkin back to back and then Jacobs?

“We haven’t spoke about his next fights. He has lots of options. For now, we’ll enjoy the victory and within time we’ll see what’s next. There’s lots of options for him. Callum Smith, Kovalev at 175. He has lots of options. One thing about Canelo is he never shies away from a challenge.

“Canelo’s wish is to unify all the belts. Canelo has expressed interest in fighting in Wembley Stadium in England, Dallas and Jerry Jones. A trilogy with GGG is also possible.”

Eddie Hearn: “I thought it was a great atmosphere and the fight was competitive and close. The best man won today.”

Joseph Diaz

South El Monte, California’s Joseph Diaz Jr. (29-1, 15 KOs) talked about his stoppage over Freddy Fonseca (26-3-1, 17 KOs) of Nicaragua.

Joseph Diaz: “Thanks to Golden Boy for showcasing my skills on another big stage. I was really well prepared. I felt good fighting on a big stage.

“I was really dealing with a lot of depression but now I’m extremely blessed. I feel good at this weight. It’s time to move on to the next chapter 130 is the next stage. I promise you I will be champion at 130. I’ll fight Tevin Farmer or any of the champs. Miguel Berchelt, Andrew Cancio, Gervonta Davis, any of them. I can beat any of them and I’m ready to go. Becoming world champion is the main goal.”

Eddie Hearn: “I want to get together with Oscar and Eric. So we can put on some fights, about eight fights. Tevin Farmer has been an active champion. He wants to call his shots now and I think JoJo is a formidable opponent.”

Vergil Ortiz

Welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) was impressive in being the first to stop Mauricio Herrera (24-9, 7 KOs) in scoring a third round knockout.

Vergil Ortiz: “First of all, the fight started kind of boring. I was reading my opponent like a book. I was taking my time and when the time came, I was like ‘it’s time to go.’ I could tell he was done.

“I’m hearing a title fight next in Dallas. I’ve been ready for a world title shot. I believe I will be world champion in less than a year.”

Lamont Roach

Super featherweight Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1, 7 KOs) talked about his decision win over Jonathan Oquendo (30-6, 19 KOs).

Lamont Roach: “I want to thank Golden Boy. It was obviously a tough fight. I never quit or backed down. Jonathan Oquendo’s performance can’t not go unnoticed today.

“We knew he was going to be aggressive. We were expecting it.

“This stage will elevate my game and bigger fights coming. We are looking at champions, right now I’m number one in the WBO.”

