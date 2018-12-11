Canelomania hits New York City this week as Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding have a full fight week schedule, including two free public events.
Today: Grand Arrivals (media only)
Wednesday: Canelo vs. Rocky Media Workout
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Location: Madison Square Garden – Chase Square
Event begins at 10 a.m.
Thursday: Canelo vs. Rocky Presser (media only)
Friday: Canelo vs. Rocky Official Weigh-in
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Location: Madison Square Garden – Arena Floor
Fan arrival begins at 11:30 a.m.