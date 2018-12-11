There is an interesting fight card this Saturday at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, as a number of notable boxers see action.

Former two-division world champion Juergen Braehmer (49-3, 35 KOs) makes his first start in 14 months against Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas (33-16-1, 19 KOs) in an eight round super middleweight bout. In his last fight, Braehmer defeated current WBA “regular” middleweight champion Rob Brant in a WBSS match.

Heavyweight Christian Hammer (23-5, 13 KOs) meets unbeaten Michael Wallisch (19-0, 12 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the WBO Euro belt.

Light heavyweights Karo Murat (32-3-1, 21 KOs) and Sven Fornling (14-1, 7 KOs) collide in a twelve-rounder for the IBO world title.

And, unbeaten welterweight Sebastian Formella (19-0, 10 KOs) meets Betuel Ushona (36-6-1, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the newly established WBO “global” title.