By Ron Jackson

It has been reported that Hekkie Budler has relinquished the IBF junior-flyweight belt due to the purse money offered being too low. The IBF had ordered that Budler must defend his belt against their mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado from Nicaragua. However, there is no news of this on the International Boxing Federation website and Budler is still listed as the champion by them

It has been reported that Sampson Boxing made a bid of $25,000 (R329 834) with the purse monies being split 75% (247 376) for Budler and 25% for Alvarado.

The IBF had that the contracts must be submitted to their office by July 15 and they ordered that the fight must take place on October 5, which was possibly not enough time for Budler to prepare for the fight.

Budler (32-3, 10 KOs) who has received eight world belts in an eleven year professional is coming off an outstanding win over Japans’ Ruoichi Taguchi to capture the WBA and IBF junior-flyweight belts. He was also awarded The Ring championship belt.

He became only the second South African to receive a Ring championship belt since world bantamweight champion Vic Toweel, South Africa’s only universal world champion received the belt 68 years ago.

In an illustrious career, the 30-year-old Budler has won the following titles/belts, IBO All-Africa junior-flyweight, IBO junior-flyweight, IBO minimuweight, WBA Interim minimumweight, WBA minimumweight, WBA “super” minimumweight, WBA Pan African junior-flyweight, IBO light-flyweight and WBA/IBF/Ring magazine light-flyweight.

He has won more titles/belts than any other South African and is the only South African to hold a super title.