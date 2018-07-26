

Undefeated lightweight contender and former WBC Fecarbox and Youth world champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (14-0, 11 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico and his team have arrived in Kissimmmee, Florida in anticipation of Saturday’s fight against Wilfrido Buelvas (18-9, 12 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 6 rounds and will take place at Kissimmee Civic Center. In the main event Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz battles Masayuki Ito for the vacant WBO jr. lightweight title. The show will be shown live on ESPN+ and is being presented by Top Rank in association with Teiken Promotions and All Star Boxing, Inc.