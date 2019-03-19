Super lightweight prospect Willie “The Thrill” Shaw (9-0 6KOs) will face Jose Marrufo (11-8-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round main event from the San Mateo Events Center in San Mateo, California, on March 23, promoted by Ambition Empire Promotions, and card put together by matchmaker Andy Nance.

Willie Shaw, who trains with Jairo Escobar in San Francisco, CA, along with training in Martinez, CA with famed sports strength and conditioning coach Mike Neal Jr., as well as sparring top talents such as Jamel Herring, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney over the past year. Shaw is known for his power.

Marrufo, who sports an unsexy record, offers a few interesting things, one of which being, he is durable. Marrufo has only been stopped in the past three years once by Top Rank prospect Maxim Dadashev, the rest he forced them to go the distance. Marrufo also holds a win over Cameron Kreal, who is currently signed to Mayweather Promotions.

The co-main event features cruiserweight Andres Sales (3-0, 3 KOs), who has won every single bout in his professional career by way of first round knockout, against Richmond, CA’s Fernando Caro (3-1). Salas is one of the promotions homegrown talents, who is making plenty of noise and worthy of a step-up in competition if this fight goes his way.

Caro from neighboring Richmond is a local talent, who lost his lone fight in April of 2018 by way of first-round knockout to Evan Gubera, prior to that he had been undefeated. Caro trains with Fillemon Contreras, who is the father of Iris Contreras, who is also on the card.

The best bout of the evening will be a four-round light heavyweight bout between decorated amateur Jasper “Smooth Jazz” McCargo (3-1-1 2KOs) who faces undefeated Nathan Davis Sharp (3-0 3KOs) of Merced, Ca. McCargo is a fighter with a wealth of amateur experience and faired well in his last outing against Marco Antonio Delgado, but still lost, this will be a major point in his career, to put the loss behind him. Sharp, on the other hand, is an accurate power puncher, who has brutally knocked out the competition he has faced so far.

A women’s super flyweight rematch will take place as Richmond, Ca’s Iris Contreras (2-0) will face 53-year-old Beki Light (1-2 1KO) in their second meeting, with their first bout being a split decision win for Contreras. The first bout was a good meeting and the second bout should be the same. Light has changed coaches as she worked with Kris “Lightning” Lopez for this bout, but will be cornered fight night by Eddie Croft, as Lopez will be in Maryland cornering Aaron Coley who fights on the Premier Boxing Champions telecast.

San Jose, CA bantamweight and 2012 Olympic alternate Eros Correa (5-0 5KOs) will bring his power-punching style against Zakaria Miri as well as San Jose, CA’s Ali Ahmed (1-1) of Dreamland Boxing will face Matt Gavers (0-3) in a lightweight bout.