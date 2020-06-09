WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is a big betting favorite in tonight’s non-title clash against Felix Caraballo in the 130lb division. Odds range from 55:1 to 250:1.

—–

Caraballo was originally a half-pound heavy, but came back later to hit 130.

—–

According to the coronavirus protocol, Mikaela Mayer testing positive means everyone in contact with her is removed from “The Bubble.” Her trainer is Kay Koroma, who also trains Shakur Stevenson, so Shakur will be without his trainer.

—–

Tonight’s ESPN telecast starts at 7PM ET/4PM PT.