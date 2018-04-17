Boxing Back in Burbank Friday

Professional boxing returns to the Marriott Events Center Friday night in Burbank, California. Ten pro boxing bouts have been scheduled featuring boxers from the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles areas including Burbank’s own Damien Lopez (4-0-1) and local undefeated boxers Michael Norato (5-0), Rudy Garcia (5-0), Humberto Velasquez (6-0-2), Salvador Perez (4-0) and Ricardo Quiroz (5-0). Also appearing on the card will be fan favorites Jarret Jeter (7-2-1), Derion Chapman (1-1), Nam Phan (3-5-1), and a trio of pro debuts in Gerardo Alvarez, Giancarlo Espinoza, and Donald Brown. The event is presented by PR Sports, Bash Boxing, and Lights Out Promotions.