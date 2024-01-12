Artur Beterbiev 175 vs. Callum Smith 174.6
(WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight title)
Jason Moloney 117.5 vs. Saul Sanchez 117.8
(WBO bantamweight title)
Christian Mbilli 167.3 vs. Rohan Murdock 167.6
Imam Khataev 174.6 vs. Michal Ludwiczak 178.6
Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza 129.9 vs. Leila Beaudoin 128.6
Wilkens Mathieu 168.8 vs. Jose Arias Alvarez 167.7
Mehmet Unal 177.7 vs. Dragan Lepei 177.8
Sergio Garcia Herrera 149.6 vs. Christopher Guerrero 149.5
Victor Hugo Flores 162.8 vs. Moreno Fendero 162.3
Venue: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: Top Rank, EOTTM
TV: ESPN
Its nearly ragdoll time.
Beterbiev is gonna smack him around the ring like a boy does to his sisters barbie dolls.
I just hope his head don’t pop off.
Betterbiev sweep the ring with smith for 7 rounds
Smith’s only realistic shot imo is that he gets him early or gets lucky with a cut. Beterbiev’s chin is questionable and he cuts. Otherwise to me, Smith seemed intimidated by Canelo’s power. Canelo may have a better chin and may have better skin but I think Beterbiev has much much more brutal power. The longer this goes the more Smith is going to feel that power and physical presence. That long body will be a good target as well. If Canelo made him leery, I think this will be much worse..unless like I said..he catches him early. Smith can punch.
Same thing I was thinking, Pete. Smith better jump on him before Beterbiev gets rolling and with Smith being out for a year and a half, you’d think it might take a while to get worked into the fight. I got Beterbiev, but by decision.
Happy Friday. By decision Lucie? Interesting. Do you think Smith can stay off the tracks long enough for Beterbiev to lose steam? I can totally see that if Smith’s legs have had extra attention this camp. I’ve been thinking that Smith has a few good rounds as Beterbiev might be a half step slower now. Smith gets over excited and gets caught with a right upper-left hook combo late 8th or 9th round.
I’m calling my brothers now and telling them that I got Beterbiev by decision and listen to them say “whoa wait. What do you know Petey? Fess up.
I think Smith will actually grow into the fight. I do think his only chance to win is to jump on Beterbiev early, but because he’s been off for so long, I think it will take him a while to get going. And I also really like Smith. I think he’s a really good fighter and will find a way to survive. I got Beterbiev winning though, 9-3, 10-2ish. Maybe with a knockdown or two.
Questionable chin? Beterbiev has never been stopped in over 300 amateur fights and 19 pro fights. Every all time great except Hagler has been down. Ali, Robinson, Duran, Leonard etc. how you came up with that is a mystery.
I read that chin stuff with incredulity
a pretty ridiculous comment.
I am not saying I have concluded he (Beterbiev) has a bad chin. I am just saying that as he has been down maybe a guy with power like Smith might have a chance to hurt him. In all honesty I think Beterbiev will be way too much for him, will beat him up badly and stop him. That is what I think. People on here are right Beterbiev has stood up to other hard punchers so his chin cannot be that bad. I am just not certain it is a granite chin that is all. Maybe it is and him being knocked down means very little. I am just not sure…hence the word questionable. I Other then a cut I think it is the only slim chance Smith has.
Yes it will or maybe on paper hard too see how Smith wins … but he is good fighter. How can Beterbiev chin be questionable when he stood up too hard puncher in Yarde ?
Id love to see Benevidez or Morell against Beterviev. I know Morell hasn’t faced any big names yet, but I think he gives Beterviev hell.
Morell’s ego will do him in right now. Once he gets tuned up a bit, he will want immediate payback and get caught between his 3rd and 4th shot as he comes in. If he pulls the PBC playbook of waiting another 3 to 4 years, different story.
Nobody under 175 can beat betterbiev
The Russian kicks canelo Benavides and Morrel together
Unless Betterbiev moved to cruiser weight then he might losses
I hope Beterbiev wins. To me Beterbiev vs Bivol is one of the most exciting fights out there.
For me, the big question is how Callum Smith can withstand Beterbiev’s strength. If he can do that, this fight could be more even than many think.
Canelo is the size smaller than Beterbiev. Callum Smith didn’t have much to offer physically against Canelo. The risk is that the development will be the same in this fight.
What still means that there might be a different development in this fight is that Callum Smith brings the experience from the fight against Canelo into the ring against Beterbiev.
That’s not bad.
Callum Smith hold things together, is difficult to hit and has a somewhat awkward style. I’m not convinced that Beterbiev can get through Callum Smiths guard, besides, he himself is not impossible to hit.
If the rounds go on, and Beterbiev doesn’t get much accomplished, he may become increasingly frustrated and desperate, then you are also more exposed yourself.
I can see this fight go the distance. If it does the outcome will be uncertain.
But Beterbiev has proved mental strength and winner instinct and that might be decisive in this fight to his favour.
Smith isn’t ducking anyone. Props and respect to him for doing so. With the Bivol fight being dangled for later on in the year, Smith doing just enough to win won’t be enough on the scorecards. That same reasoning will motivate Beterbiev. I think we’re in for a treat.
I hope both Australian boxers do well, and hope all the fights are not tarnished by bad refereeing or judging and all fighters retain their health and sanity afterwards
Moloney vs Sanchez is gona be a good fight
Moloney 52
Sanchez 48
But im with the Mexican by close decicion
Goodnight Callum….
Smith looks a bit taller than Joe Smith Jr but not as strong as Joe. Doesn’t look like he could hold up more than 2 or 3 rounds against AB… but you never know what kind of strategy they’ve worked on to take it into the later rounds.
Nighty night, Smith. KO 6.
Great card, looking forward to Beterviev stopping Smith inside of 4 rounds…
Mbilli and Murdock look a little too…..well, let’s see what the post fight test results say.