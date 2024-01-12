Beterbiev, Smith, Moloney, Sanchez make weight Artur Beterbiev 175 vs. Callum Smith 174.6

(WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight title)



Jason Moloney 117.5 vs. Saul Sanchez 117.8

(WBO bantamweight title)



Christian Mbilli 167.3 vs. Rohan Murdock 167.6



Imam Khataev 174.6 vs. Michal Ludwiczak 178.6

Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza 129.9 vs. Leila Beaudoin 128.6

Wilkens Mathieu 168.8 vs. Jose Arias Alvarez 167.7

Mehmet Unal 177.7 vs. Dragan Lepei 177.8

Sergio Garcia Herrera 149.6 vs. Christopher Guerrero 149.5

Victor Hugo Flores 162.8 vs. Moreno Fendero 162.3 Venue: Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Top Rank, EOTTM

WBC Position on Beterbiev's atypical test Weights from Berlin, Germany

