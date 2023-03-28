Unbeaten Canadian heavyweight champion Alexis Barrière (9-0, 7 KOs) returns to the ring on April 20 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. His opponent is 34-year-old Mike Marshall (6-4-1, 4 KOs), of Danbury, Connecticut, the reigning New England heavyweight champion. This will be Barrière’s 10th fight in his 25-month pro career.

A total of 6 fights will be presented. with unbeaten light heavyweight Terry Osias (11-0, 5 KOs) showcased in the co-feature vs. TBA. Also in action are female flyweight Alexas “Iron Lady” Kubicki (6-0, 0 KOs), and light heavyweight Yan Pellerin (13-2, 5 KOs), who once again trades his status as a promoter for that of a boxer.

This event is presented by Mise-O-Jeu in collaboration with Bell Media.