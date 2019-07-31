Former world title challenger Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) is prepared to invade enemy territory in his 12-round fight against hometown hero Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) for the WBA gold welterweight title on August 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas.



“Going to a fighter’s hometown is a situation that I’ve been in before when I fought for a world title,” said Orazco. “I went in there determined to win. For this particular fight, I have the same determination, but I’m looking for a different outcome. I just want to win. I need a big win.”

“Because he is young, you can see that Vergil is a fighter that wants to put on a show. That’s a big danger in any fight, and it’s something you have to look out for. Vergil is just that type of fighter, very exciting, aggressive. We have to be ready for that.

“I know that he’s never been past the fourth or fifth round but can’t just rely on that. We have to make our fight. These are just statistics, facts that are put out there. Once we’re up in the ring, the scenarios can change.”