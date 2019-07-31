Featherweight contender Michael “Mick” Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) wowed Belfast boxing fans with a public workout inside a makeshift oudoor ring set up in Donegall Square. Conlan will fight Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) Saturday evening at Falls Park as part of the city’s annual Féile an Phobail summer festival. Conlan has fought in Belfast once before as a pro, but this event is expected to draw roughly 10,000 of his most rabid supporters.



“I’m really excited,” said Conlan. “[Ruiz] is very, very good. He’s a tough guy, and if I want to be world champion, I need to beat this guy. I think you’ll see the best Michael Conlan yet come Saturday.”

ESPN+ will stream the bout in the U.S.