By Jason Marchetti

Photos: Emily Harney

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade and challenger Maciej Sulecki faced off today at a press conference announcing their June 29 fight at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI.



Maciej Sulecki: “Special thanks to America and the Polish community. I’m here because I want to win. He [Andrade] never fought a good opponent. This is my dream fight and I’m here because I know I can win.”

Demetrius Andrade: “It’s my time. Providence needs to come out and see me display my skills. The wolf is coming out. It’s time to break some bones and some ribs! I hope Sulecki has a good cut man. See you June 29th.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn: First thing as a promoter is building a fighter in his own hometown, especially one with a pedigree like Andrade…the WBO Title is the final link to the undisputed middleweight champion.”

