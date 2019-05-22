Las Vegas-based heavyweight BJ Flores (34-4-1, 21 KOs) will return to the ring on July 12th in Seattle, Washington, against unbeaten heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) in a bout that will serve as a ShoBox main event on Showtime. The 40-year-old Flores was last in action in August when he was stopped by Trevor Bryan in a bout for the vacant interim WBA world heavyweight title.

For this fight, Flores has enlisted the services of Kubrat Pulev trainer Ibn Cason, and strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia.