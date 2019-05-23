Unbeaten former amateur standouts Roman Zakirov (9-0, 7 KOs) of Azerbaijan and Taras Golovashchenko (3-0, 3 KOs) of the Ukraine square off this Saturday at the Sporthalle in Schleife, Sachsen, Germany. It is a serious fight for both fighters to take at this stage of their careers. The junior middleweight prospects will fight a scheduled 10 round featured bout with the IBO international title at stake.

Zakirov’s promoter/manager Kamil Aliyev continues to keep him very active and gradually stepping him up in competition. This will be his 10th fight in about a year since turning pro. Zakirov enters the bout fresh off of his impressive KO of seasoned veteran Meshack Mwankemwa (17-7-2, 10 KOs) of Tanzania less than a month ago.