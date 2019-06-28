By Jason Marchetti

Photos: Emily Harney



Fightnews.com® caught up with WBO middleweight champion and Olympian Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs), challenger Maciej “Striczu” Sulecki (28-1, 11 KOs) and some of the other fighters on Saturday’s big card at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Demetrius Andrade

On preparing for Sulecki…

“I don’t see anything special about him. If he was special, he’d be undefeated and a world champion. I don’t ever really prepare for anybody in particular. I prepare to make adjustments if needed. I spar against guys with different styles so we’re prepared for everything.”

On Sulecki’s style…

“If he decides to pressure, I’m gonna let my hands go, use my tools and athleticism to show what I’m made of. He can’t possibly do anything Kautondokwa didn’t do. A tall, strong African brother…. Or Willie Nelson, or Brian Rose! Jack Culcay almost had him out, and I went to Germany and beat Culcay over 12 rounds under the circumstances I was under and still won.

On perhaps fighting Alvarez or GGG next…

“I want to fight them both. If I had my choice, I would defeat GGG first then Alvarez, to build the fight a little, of course.

On boxing history…

“I wouldn’t want to fight any of those motherfu**ers in the middleweight division. I want no piece of Jones, Sugar Ray Leonard, or Hagler! {laughs}

On fighting for a title in his hometown of Providence…

“It’s an honor to experience this opportunity [of fighting for a title in RI]. No disrespect to Vinny Paz, but I’m ten times the fighter he was, and I’m going to show that on June 29th versus Sulecki. Sulecki’s a good fighter, he’s tough. He fought Culcay, showed he had balls, and almost had him out of there. He fought Rosado, showed he had balls, and got the decision. But June 29th, that’s all gonna change. I have all the answers.”

Majiec Sulecki

“I had a great camp. Three weeks in Poland, then seven weeks in New York. I anticipate a very tough fight but I’m ready for a very tough fight. Before I came to the United States, I had a lot of respect for Demetrius Andrade. But once I arrived, I lost all of it. He’s a world champion only in title. He tries to compare himself to the great fighters like GGG. Being late today [to the press conference] and yesterday [to the open workout], he does not care about anyone here in this room. Reporters, fans, anybody. I cannot like him. There’s a saying, ‘Pride comes before fall’ and I’ll tell you Demetrius, I am going to have pride taking this belt from you!”

Former WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker (25-2) is opposing former title challenger Alex Leapai (32-7-4) in a 12 round bout. Super Flyweight WBA Champion Khalid Yafai (25-0) is facing #1 contender Norbelto Jimenez (29-8-4). Rising jr. middleweight contender Mark DeLuca (23-1) is facing Brandon Brewer (23-0-1) in a 10 round bout at middleweight. Super featherweight Shelly Vincent (24-2) and Anthony Marsella, Jr. (12-0) fill out the local undercard.

Joseph Parker

“The heavyweight division is alive and on fire! I feel like I’m very close on fighting for another world title. I need a few good wins to get back to the top [after dropping two fights in a row against Anthony Joshua and Dylan White]. Leapai has a good resume and a solid punch, overhand right and left hook. My goal for Saturday is to box him from the outside, smash his face, and not win by points. Just knockout.”

Alex Leapai

“We took the fight on two weeks notice, but we’ll be ready. This won’t be an easy task. Parker has a long reach, we got to force our way in, and bombs away! We’re both tough Somoans, and it shows the talent coming from that part of the world.”

Mark ‘the Bazooka’ DeLuca

“I’m moving to 158 lbs for this fight for the opportunity [to fight on DAZN]. This is a good fight for myself to springboard me further into the jr. middleweight division. I’m looking to be decisive and put on a show. From here, I want to fight the best fighters possible in the division, I’m ready to go. Kell Brook is the #1 contender from the WBA, it’s Eddie Hearn’s guy, so bring me across the pond and make it happen!”

Brandon ‘The Lumberjack” Brewer

“Boxing’s a business. Mark has a great team and some money behind him. He’s fortunate. But I’ve made due and I know I can fight or box. He’s the perfect dance partner to put on a show. My chin has been tested, never hit the canvas, and I can mix it up defensively. It’s all about excitement too. Sometimes you gotta take a punch to land one!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn

“When we started Matchroom Boxing USA, what was most important to us was building fighters in their hometown. I cannot believe in Demetrius Andrade’s career, a decorated amateur and Olympian, a three-time, two-weight champion, has never boxed in Providence [Rhode Island]. It’s such a brilliant atmosphere here, [but] it has been 26 years since World Championship Boxing has been in Rhode Island with the great Vinny Paz.

“What we have here is not just a world title, but the undisputed and lineal championship is up for grabs in the middleweight division. How about Canelo [Alvarez] versus the winner of this fight?

“Maciej Suleck brings it, every single fight. He has victories against [Gabe] Rosado and [Jack] Culcay. He gives 120%, and will do everything he can to defeat Demetrius. Sulecki has a huge amount of heart, he’s trying to win a world championship for himself, and his country of Poland.”

