Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out its 30th anniversary summer series tonight. WBO #10 junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico defends his WBO Latino title against Salvador “Bufon” Briceno (16-4, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico in the 10 round series finale main event. The site of the show will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



Alamo was impressive in his Telemundo-televised main event debut this past February, flashing talents of a complete and exciting fighter. He will look to build on that performance tonight in front of his many local supporters and Telemundo viewers.

What was it like for you to see the strong support for your Telemundo debut?

It was very special. So many of my fellow Puerto Ricans came out to support me and after the fight I received many positive messages of support on social media.

How has that been for you mentally knowing you have so much support going into this next fight?

It really gave me extra motivation throughout my training camp knowing that so many fans are supporting me and wanting to see me succeed.

Is it your plan to build off of your last performance tonight?

I am planning to analyze my opponent round by round much like I did my last fight. I will look to slip punches well and land my own. I am in excellent physical condition and ready to retain my title.

How important was it for you to go the 10 round distance last fight for the first time and be successful?

It was very important for me. Mentally I know that I am capable of going the 10 round distance if necessary with success.

Aside from winning tonight what are your immediate goals?

I will leave that in the hands of my promoter Tuto Zabala Jr/All Star Boxing and be prepared and ready for the next fight he offers.

The Puerto Rico vs Mexico rivalry seems to constantly produce exciting fights regardless of their styles. How do you see that coming into play tonight?

I think given our styles and the famed history of the rivalry that our fight can produce another memorable classic for the fans.

* * *

Briceno vs Alamo will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida