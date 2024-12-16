By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

I open my eyes and jump out of bed with anxiety and anguish, a few seconds pass … and realized that it’s already Sunday, the convention is over. All is said and done. The vast majority of our people have already returned home. There are no calls, messages, emergencies to resolve, on-the-spot decisions to make. So, now it’s time to transform everything and make fresh history.

What an incredible convention! The world of boxing met in Hamburg, Germany, the heart of Europe, and for 10 days we all worked intensely and immensely on a multitude of topics to create the 2025 plan of action.

It’s very difficult to define what was most important, because everything was. Below I will try to share some of those moments that made an impact on everyone:

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh was present to receive his award as Man of The Year, an honor conferred on a very select group of outstanding people: Nelson Mandela, Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, Carlos Slim, and Holy Father Francis.

HE Turki warmly thanked for the distinction and honor, as his involvement in boxing has drastically changed the boxing industry in only 14 months since Riyadh Season entering our sports landscape. He informed of his immediate plans while announcing the second stage of his passionate participation in boxing. The Riyadh Season WBC Boxing Grand Prix, a world tournament in four weight categories exclusively for young talent looking for opportunities to shine brightly in the future. It will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia all thorough 2025 with 128 boxers from around the world.

The great peace movement that took place at the Opening Gala Dinner will be remembered forever. Roger Waters of Pink Floyd sent a video remembering how 35 years ago he organized a concert to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall. Legendary performance of his album “The Wall” began with Scorpions and their singer, Klaus Meine, playing the first song in front nearly 400 thousand fans. Waters expressed his regret and deep concern to see a world that continues to build walls, and called for the world to follow the WBC example of unity and peace. Next, we saw a video with the horrors of the invasion in Ukraine, followed by a heartfelt speech by champion Wladimir Klitschko.

At the beginning of the invasion, Scorpions changed the lyrics of their peace song originally written for Russia and modified it for Ukraine, and we watched the Wind of Change video. Klaus Meine then appeared on stage to receive The Peace Belt, a beautiful commemorative belt with the “World Painting” art, and as he took the microphone and briefly sang the song, exquisitely, emotionally, and magnificently, pitch perfect without any accompaniment, but joined by the 900 guests present at the gala.

It was announced that from 2026, no one will be able to fight for the WBC title if they do not have a retirement savings plan. During 2025, the committee headed by Billy Dib will provide financial education and certified products will be solidified. We have already made great progress with GBM banking institution with operations in the USA, and we are enthused to see that all Ring Telmex Telcel team fighters are already protected by INBURSA fund. Japan already has said plan for all boxers. We cannot continue to turn our backs on the unacceptable, unpalatable, and unconscionable bleak economic starkness that the vast majority of athletes suffer in the twilight of their lives, barely existing in precarious conditions.

We had the presence of great figures from the past, present and future: Lennox Lewis, Michael Moorer, Terence Crawford, Junto Nakatani, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Vinny Paz, Conor Benn, Shawn Porter, the trinity of Z’s, namely Carlos Zarate, Alfonso Zamora ana Daniel Zaragoza, Chiquita Gonzalez, O`Shaquie Foster, Lawrence Okolie, Jacob Fragomeni, John H. Stracey, Arthur Abraham, Sebastian Fundora, Melvin Jerusalem, Dalton Smith, Brian Mitchell, Axel Schultz, Adonis Stevenson, Henry Maske, Javier Castillejos, Badou Jack, and so many more

For the first time, everything related to women’s boxing was officially integrated and it was a joint Convention: Skye Nicholson, Gabriela Fundora, Barbie Juarez, Mia St. John, Caroline Dubois, Chantelle Cameron, Asley Gonzalez, Yokasta Valle, Jelena Mrdjenovich, Umi Ishikawa, Tina Rupprecht, Jane Couch, Dina Thorslund, and yet more.

World Boxing President Boris Van der Vorst received full and absolute support from WBC as the exclusive entity recognized by the International Olympic Committee, to be able to maintain boxing as an Olympic sport.

The Ring Officials Committee met during three separate sessions, led by Duane Ford, and provided incredible training on a variety of specific topics. 198 judges and referees were present to learn and share experiences to make an interactive, highly successful seminar.

Over the next few weeks, I will be going over the working plan for 2025 with much interesting information and call to action, as our world platform will be ready to perform

Did you know?

Countries join the WBC through the nine continental federations, and today there are 176 countries. The WBC President has a governing board consisting of 36 people who are responsible for all the decisions of the organization. This year, elections were held and I was re-elected for the period 2024-2028, and the governing board and executive committee were re-elected unanimously.

Today’s anecdote…

Conventions were always the most important events for my dad. Don José transformed them from simple small gatherings/meetings without much significance to annual meetings, where all kinds of topics are discussed, studies are presented, research conclusions, new ideas germinate, blossom, mingle and percolate, as proposals of all kinds are created to improve boxing, make it safer, more global, inclusive and grow its fan base audience.

It is that so special time when people from all over the planet meet again. Modest people save up all year to come from all corners of the globe to be one with their Green and Gold Family.

Sometimes they are in Mexico or Thailand or Uzbekistan or Germany, but it is always the most important week with such magnificent memories and tremendous significance. Afterwards, my dad, who was at its epicenter, took a few days totally alone to rest, reflect, and recharge his batteries, to reinvigorate his boundless energy and unquenchable work ethic.

Now, as President I have pride to have a wonderful team, the WBC staff to whom all the success of the organization is owed, and with great happiness I have my wife Christiane at my side as part of this great group of our central office. My gratitude, love, commitment, and gratitude to everyone.

“My son, the key to success is listening to everyone, giving them their place, and working so that everyone is happy. Teamwork, trust, dedication, and a sense of belonging generate unbreakable loyalty. Never look up to anyone and much less down.”

The humanity and wisdom of Don José Sulaimán.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].