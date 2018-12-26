Earnie Shavers, widely regarded as one of the hardest punchers in history, will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame in the Pro Boxer category. Shavers, born in Garland, Ala., was 74-14-1 as a pro with an amazing 68 knockouts. He fought for the heavyweight championship twice, coming up short against legends Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes. His biggest win was a first-round knockout of Ken Norton.

“Itʼs a great honor for me to be inducted,” Shavers said. “Joe Louis and Evander Holyfield were the first two in the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame, so Iʼm in great company. I look forward to being inducted.”

Shavers will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/Pro Fight Card on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Tuscaloosa RiverMarket. Fellow Alabamians and Hall of Fame members Evander Holyfield and Deontay Wilder are expected to attend to support him.

Hedgemon Lewis of Greensboro, Ala., will be inducted in the Amateur Boxer category. Lewis won the National Golden Gloves title in 1964 and 1966 before embarking on an excellent professional career as a fighter and trainer.

The late George Godfrey is the inductee in the Old Timer category. Godfrey, of Mobile, won the Colored Heavyweight title twice in the 1930s when matches were largely segregated and finished with a record of 99-21-2 with 81 knockouts.

The late Woody “Lawyer” Dinning will be honored as the inductee in the Manager/Trainer/Promoter category. Dinning put the small town of Demopolis, Ala., on the boxing map nationally, consistently turning out champions. Dinning passed away ringside while working the corner of one of his boxers.

Bob Hutto of Laurel, Miss., is the inductee in the Support Personnel category. Hutto traveled to every show in Alabama for more than 20 years, serving as a chaplain, judge, and commissioner during the years Alabama didnʼt have a commission. Hutto kept the sport alive in the state during those transitional years.

Professional bouts woven into the induction ceremony will feature Deon Nicholson, KeEric Hinton, Marsellos Wilder, and Robert Alfonso.