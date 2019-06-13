By Ricardo Ibarra

Former IBF Jr. lightweight world champion Steve “2 Pound” Forbes (36-14, 11 KOs) and former WBO Jr. welterweight title holder DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley (51-33-1, 28 KOs) will box in a three round exhibition bout at the Clackamas Armory in Clackamas, Oregon on August 3rd. The contest between the two former champions will be a featured bout on 2Pound Sports and Entertainment’s pro card, which will feature six additional fights highlighted by regional up-and-comers.

Forbes, a veteran of fifty professional fights, claimed the vacant IBF 130 lbs. title in December of 2000 with an eighth round TKO win over John Brown. He held the belt for nearly two years before losing it on the scales prior to his bout with David Santos in 2002, whom he went on the beat by split decision. He was also featured on the reality series ‘The Contender’ in 2006, and in 2008 took on hall-of-famer Oscar de la Hoya, losing via unanimous decision.

After a near five-year absence from the sport, the Portland native recently made his return to the ring, claiming a seven round unanimous decision win over Tavorus Teague on April 6th. He had planned on participating in his next comeback fight on this card, but after a death in the family took his focus away from training, the decision was made to participate in an exhibition bout instead.

Corley, who sports a pro ledger of eighty-five fights, claimed his world title in June of 2001, stopping Felix Flores in one round after taking the fight on five days’ notice to win the vacant WBO 140 lbs. belt. He would hold the title for two years before losing it to Zab Judah by split decision in July of 2003. Corley boasts an impressive resume over his twenty-three-year career, having faced some of the best fighters in and around the welterweight divisions, including Floyd Mayweather (L UD12, 2004) and Miguel Cotto (L TKO5, 2005). He’s remained an active fighter, with his last fight taking place this past March when he lost via sixth round TKO to undefeated Canadian welterweight prospect Custio Clayton.

An expected six pro fights showcasing local fighters will make up the rest of the card. Scheduled to see action in separate bouts will be crafty super welterweight Andre Keys (10-1, 5 KOs); local fan favorite Lorenzo Caldera (1-0, 1 KO); unbeaten welterweight Chris Johnson (4-0, 1 KO); local amateur Bryan Sanchez making his pro debut; and welterweight Daquan Wyatt (3-0, 3 KOs) looking for his fourth consecutive knockout win. The full roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to 2Pound Sports’ ‘Fight Night 4’ are available now at https://www.tickettomato.com/event/6210.

For more information visit www.2poundsports.com or the 2Pound Sports and Entertainment Facebook page.