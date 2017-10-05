Vences returns November 11th in Fresno

WBC Continentals Americas super featherweight champion Andy “El Tiburon” Vences (19-0 11KOs) of San Jose, CA, returns on November 11th on the undercard of one of the biggest fight cards in Fresno, CA history as Avenal, Ca Olympian Jose Ramirez fights undefeated Mike Reed in front of what should be a sold-out Save Mart Center and promoted by Top Rank Inc.

Vences, who is coming off a 3rd knockout of Eliseo Sesma, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. He will defend his title against former prospect Andrew Cancio (17-4-2 13KOs).

Here is what Andy Vences had to say about his upcoming fight

On fighting again in Fresno, CA

“I feel good I’ve fought in Fresno before on 4 occasions in the past while being signed to my promoter, Top Rank. It’s great to be able to put on a performance for my family and friends. I’m just focused on the job at hand and what I need to do that night.”

On his opponent Andrew Cancio

“What I know is Andrew Cancio comes forward and throw punches in high volume. He’s hungry for a shot and he has fought some top names like Ronny Rios, Rocky Juarez, and Joseph Diaz Jr. I am expecting Andrew Cancio to come forward and give it his best since this is his last shot.”

Fighting on Jose Ramirez’s undercard

“I’ve known Jose Ramirez since the amateurs and we both fought each other as well [audible laughing]. He is a good friend and a good fighter. I feel blessed that I’m on the same card as Jessie Magdaleno as well who I know personally. It’s going to be a great card and a great show of fireworks that night.”

On defending his WBC Continentals Americas title

“I am defending my WBC Continentals Americas title against Andrew Cancio in a 10 round fight. I am just training hard and doing what I have to do as a fighter.”

What fans can expect

“The fans can expect El Tiburon in full effect. Explosive power, speed and footwork. I’ll be at my best to show everybody why I am the future in the 130 lbs. division.”