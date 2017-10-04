Sakio Bika returns Oct 22

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBC super-middleweight Champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (33-7-3, 22 KOs) will be in action on October 22 against Serbian, Geard Ajetovic (31-16-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant WBC International title at Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia.

Bika captured the WBC super middleweight crown by defeating Marco Antonio Periban in 2013 and gave WBA champion Andre Ward and IBF champion Joe Calzaghe tough twelve round bouts.

Ajetovic lost to former IBF/WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale in Sydney in 2008 by twelve round decision. He has also lost to Mathew Macklin and Dmitry Pirog by ten round decision.