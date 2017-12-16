Molina: I did what I had to to get the victory

Two weeks away from his 35th birthday, super lightweight John “The Gladiator” Molina Jr. (30-7, 24 KOs) showed he’s still one of the most exciting boxers today. Molina came off the canvas in round two to deliver a sensational fourth round stoppage of Ivan Redkach (20-3-1, 16 KOs) Friday night in Lancaster, California. “It was a great fight,” said Molina. “I was a little rusty, but it’s not an excuse, Redkach was a really tough guy. We got the job done and never gave up. A fight is a fight, it’s not over until it’s over.”

“You always dig deep with your family watching,” added Molina. “You never want to lose in front of your family. I’m always going to fight until the very end. I had a tough opponent in front of me but I did what I had to to get the victory.”