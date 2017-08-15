August 15, 2017

Machado-Morales Final Press Conference

NABO Super Featherweight champion Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (17-0, 15 KOs) and NABA Super Featherweight champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (16-1-3, 6 KOs) hosted a press conference today ahead of their 10-round super featherweight unification fight that will headline the Aug. 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.

Photo: Hector Santos Guia/Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions

Alberto “Explosivo” Machado: I know that Morales has prepared well, and is ready to give a tough fight. I know he has had difficulties before in his career, and he has slowly come up the ranks. However, I had the great career opportunity to train with Miguel Cotto, and I have learned so much from his discipline so that I can one day become Puerto Rico’s next world champion.”

Carlos “The Solution” Morales: “I know Machado prepared very well, as he was training in Los Angeles with Miguel Cotto and Freddie Roach. I trained out of Los Angeles as well – the boxing world is a small one. We have come to take everyone by surprise – something that I have always done in my career in coming as the opponent and coming out victorious. We will be giving Machado “The Solution” come Friday, August 18.”

