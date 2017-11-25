Kovalev: These losses didn’t break me

Former unified light heavyweight world champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) is energized and reinvigorated as he returns to the ring tonight against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy for the vacant WBO world title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I’m here fighting for all boxing fans, here and worldwide…I’m still alive,” stated Kovalev. “I’ve reloaded and got a lot of new motivation in my head, mentally. From my last losses, I didn’t break. These losses didn’t break me mentally. It was a good experience for me. I should follow my goals on a clear road without any wrong things, any baggage on my back.”

The Krusher was full of praise for Shabranskyy.

“I respect this guy because he’s a real fighter. His nickname proves he’s a lion, a lion heart, and we will show you on Saturday a great fight. Because on top of this will be the WBO title. From the WBO title, I began my first successful boxing career. I will repeat it and after this we can speak of my future boxing career…

“I love life, I love boxing!”