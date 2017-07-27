Dolton back in action Aug 4

Detroit-based super welterweight contender Domonique Dolton is eager to return to action next weekend and get back in the mix. Dolton (17-1-1, 9 KOs) hasn’t fought in 10 months and hasn’t fought in his home state in nearly seven years, but says manager David Segura, and new trainer Jonathan Banks have him at an all-new level of skill and fitness and ready for the world’s best.

He will take on Brockton, Massachusetts, veteran Antonio Chaves Fernandez in a six-round fight on the undercard of Salita Promotions’ “Battle of the Best” event on August 4 at the MGM Grand Detroit.

In the night’s main event, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (3-0, 1 KO) will fight for her first world championship against reigning WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) of Germany, live on ShoBox.

In the evening’s co-main event, junior welterweight KO artist Bakhtiyar “Bakha Bullet” Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs) will collide with fellow undefeated prospect Sonny “Pretty Boi” Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round “Someone’s 0 Must Go” showdown.

To open the telecast, undefeated world-ranked super bantamweight Vladimir Tikhonov (16-0, 9 KOs) will face Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds.