August 26, 2017

Derevyanchenko: I look forward to fighting Golovkin next

“I’m ready to fight the winner of Golovkin vs. Canelo for the title,” said middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 KOs) after his KO12 win over Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) in their IBF world title eliminator. “I think that Golovkin will win and I look forward to fighting him next.”

As for his impressive win over Johnson, Derevyanchenko stated, “I’m very happy with my performance. I did exactly what we worked on in training and broke him down to get the knockout. He was very tough and took a lot of punches. Maybe the fight could have been stopped earlier but I was always ready to go the distance.”

Fukuhara, Yamanaka Make Weight
Weights from Ashikitamachi, Japan
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.