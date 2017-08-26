Derevyanchenko: I look forward to fighting Golovkin next

“I’m ready to fight the winner of Golovkin vs. Canelo for the title,” said middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 KOs) after his KO12 win over Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) in their IBF world title eliminator. “I think that Golovkin will win and I look forward to fighting him next.”

As for his impressive win over Johnson, Derevyanchenko stated, “I’m very happy with my performance. I did exactly what we worked on in training and broke him down to get the knockout. He was very tough and took a lot of punches. Maybe the fight could have been stopped earlier but I was always ready to go the distance.”