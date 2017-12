By Héctor Villarreal



Panamanian featherweight Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (22-1-1, 18 KOs) demolished Texan Sergio “Time to Shine” Perales (24-3, 16 KOs) in the main event of the Tormenta Perfecta boxing card presented by Promociones y Eventos del Istmo at Fantastic Casino in the Albrook Mall, Panama. De Gracia, ranked #12 by WBA, dropped Perales twice in round two, forcing referee Guillermo Perez to waive off the fight at 1:21 after Perales hit the canvas completely unconscious.