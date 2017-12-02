David Price launches comeback tonight

Former heavyweight contender David Price (21-4, 18 KOs) believes he is in peak condition ahead of his comeback tonight at the Brentwood Centre outside London on MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight bill. In his first bout since suffering a stoppage loss to Christian Hammer last February, the former British and Commonwealth champion seemingly has a safe opponent in journeyman Kamil Sokolowski (4-11-2, 1 KO).

The 2008 Beijing Olympic medalist contemplated retirement following his loss to Hammer, but his training under coach George Vaughan, alongside Derry Mathews and Joe McNally, in his native Liverpool has given him renewed hunger to climb back towards world level.

“I was undecided at one point, but not for long, just a couple of months. I wanted to get back in after the summer, in September, but that fell through because I was ill,” said Price.

Now managed by MTK Global, Price this week admitted that he is keen to build towards a 2018 battle with former amateur rival Tyson Fury after the lineal world heavyweight champion recently signed an advisory deal with MTK.

Price isn’t taking his opponent lightly.

“He’s had good notice and he’ll be coming to try and cause an upset because he has a couple of decent wins on his record, but I’m looking forward to getting in there,” said the Liverpudlian. “I’ll be letting my shots go and I’ll enjoy being in the ring because I want to get a few rounds under my belt.”

Price-Sokolowski will be streamed live on iFL TV.