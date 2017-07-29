Big Baby batters, stops Washington

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, an undefeated heavyweight from Brooklyn, kept his perfect record intact with a eighth round technical knockout win round against former title-challenger Gerald Washington on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The fight had ebbs and flows where both men hurt the other but it was after the eighth, when Miller (19-0-1, 17 KO’s) once again rocked Washington, that Washington’s corner decided to call a halt. There were no knockdowns in the fight, which was scheduled for ten rounds.

Washington (18-2-1, 12 KO’s) outboxed Miller in the first as “Big Baby” ineffectively attempted to cut off the ring in search for a big punch. Miller had a much better round in the second after he opened up with combinations to the head and body. Washington was stunned by a few punches, particularly a hard right at the end of the round.

A right-uppercut combination in the fifth hurt Washington but Washington connected with a series of hard combinations in the beginning of the sixth. Miller shook his head in defiance but he was clearly rocked by Washington’s uppercuts and hooks. But Miller badly hurt Washington at the end of the round with a series of hooks while both men fought in the corner of the ring. When Miller repeated the same success at the end of the eighth his corner waved the fight off.

The bout was Washington’s first since a February knockout loss to WBC heavyweight title-holder Deontay Wilder.