Akkawy stops Jerez

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian super middleweight prospect Bilal Akkawy (15-0-1, 13 KOs) stopped Argentine veteran Carlos Adan Jerez (45-21-3, 18 KOs) in round three of a scheduled ten round bout at Club Punchbowl in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. The visitor could not continue after taking heavy punishment from Akkway.

Jerez, 38 years, travelled to Australia in 2010 and dropped a twelve round decision to Anthony Mundine and had also been the ten round distance with Saul Canelo Alvarez in 2008.