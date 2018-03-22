Yang defeats #12 Watanabe

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos: Xiaoping Sport Co. LTD

Chinese rising star Yang Yongqiang (10-0,7 KOs) impressively kept his ABCO continental 135lb crown when he excitingly outpointed WBO#12/WBO Oriental title holder Takuya Watanabe (33-8-1,18KOs) on Tuesday at Shenzhen Sport Center in Shenzhen City, China.



This fight drew wide interest from local people as it was a title clash between a Chinese prospect and experienced Japanese veteran who was ranked in the top-15 by the WBO. There were almost 3,000 in attendance at the venue.

Watanabe started well in the opening round with his tough bodyshots which obviously troubled Chinese fighter. The action was a very close affair from round 2 to 4, which local hero looked a little better from his more accurate counter punches. Japanese come back in round 5 when he speeded up the body assault but after that Yang never lost his concentration, displaying his superior counter attack tactic on his opponent and mostly gained the score at least 4 rounds of the second half session. Scores: 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.

In others action, ABCO#5 feather Que Xu (12-2-1,5 KOs) mostly controlled the show except round 4, finally displayed a one-sided attack on WBC#40 and the now former ABCO champion Wanchana Meenayothin (9-1, 4 KOs), forcing referee Mark Leong to stop the bout at 2:35 of round 6. Que Xu became the new WBC ABCO featherweight champion.

ABCO#6 bantam Yelieqiati Nihemaituola (13-0-1,5KOs) dropped OPBF#7 Conrado Tanamor (10-1,4KOs) three time and scored a TKO at 2:27 of round 4 to capture interim ABCO 118lb title.

Mielifeier Dalielibieke (6-1,5 KOs) scored a 2nd TKO over Prabhjot Singh (7-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six round non-title bout.

Tajikistani Avzalbek Kuranbaev (3-0-1, 2 KOs) displayed his tough bodyshots to finish Ju Xiang Huang (6-6-2, 5 KOs) at 1:14 of the opening round.

Yilihamu Mansuer (2-1) won a 40-36, 40-36, 39-37 unanimous decision over Filipino Richard Garcia (27-28-1,8 KOs).

This event was promoted by Olympic Games 2008 Gold Medalist Zhang Xiao Ping of Xiaoping Sport Promotion. And we can watch these 3 WBC ABCO title fights which will be broadcast on CCTV5 at 10:15p.m. on March 27th, 2018.