World Rated Moloney returns Feb 24

Unbeaten WBA #9, WBO #8, IBF #13, WBC #18 bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney (15-0, 12 KOs) gears up for the biggest fight of his career on February 24 at St Kilda City Stadium in Melbourne Australia. In the co-main event of the Hosking Promotions “Punches in the Park 7,” Moloney defends his World Boxing Association Oceania title and challenges “The Prince” Naidjala of Namibia (23–4-1, 13 KOs) for the coveted Commonwealth title.

“I think Immanuel Naidjala will certainly be my toughest opponent to date. Naidjala is a very fast and skillful boxer who lost a close points decision for the World Title so he is obviously a great fighter. I feel that I am definitely ready for this sort of test and I believe that fighting these top level opponents like Naidjala will really bring the best out of me.

“I am very focused at the moment and I know that these are the people I need to beat if I want to achieve my dream of becoming World Champion” states Moloney.

Naidjala is a former WBO World Title contender narrowly missing out a points decision against undefeated (at the time) Japanese boxing icon Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda in Osaka Japan.

Moloney added, “Fighting for the Commonwealth title is a massive opportunity for me and something which I’m very excited about. Becoming Commonwealth Champion will be a great achievement and it will put me alongside some of the great Australian fighters who have won this title before me which will be a great honor.

“Representing the World Boxing Association and being the WBA Oceania Champion and being ranked #9 in the World is a huge honor for me and something I’m very proud of. Winning and defending my title will be a giant step towards the ultimate goal of becoming World Champion and it will potentially open up the doors to some big fights overseas.

“Winning this title will be a giant step towards the ultimate goal of becoming World Champion and it will potentially open up the doors to some big fights overseas. I’m working hard and improving every day to make sure I’ll become Australia’s next World Champion.”